Chennai Super Kings record first win of the season, defeat Delhi Capitals by 23 runs at Chepauk

Chennai Super Kings players celebrates the wicket of Auqib Nabi of Delhi Capitals during the Match 18 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, India, on April 11, 2026. (CREIMAS)

Chennai Super Kings finally opened their account for the season after a 23-run win against the Delhi Capitals at the Chepauk on Saturday. Tristan Stubbs, who scored a half century, and Pathum Nissanka (41) were the only two batters who could muster up respectable scores but DC kept losing wickets at regular intervals, ultimately reaching 189 after 20 overs.

KL Rahul (18), Sameer Rizvi (6), Axar Patel (1), David Miller (17) and Ashtosh Sharma (19), the big hitters of DC failed to make much of an impact while Jamie Overton snapped up 4 wickets.

Earlier, Sanju Samson shed his indifferent start to IPL 2026 season with a blazing hundred and Ayush Mhatre offered another glimpse into the future with a fluent half-century as Chennai Super Kings posted a competitive 212 for two.