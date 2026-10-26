Chennai Super Kings bid farewell to batting coach Michael Hussey, other staff

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Monday bid farewell to their batting coach Michael Hussey ahead of the 2027 Indian Premier League season and the impending auction. The Australian had been with the franchise since 2018, with his departure ending an association that went over 8 years.

“From the very first season in 2008, you have been an integral part of the Chennai Super Kings family. Your journey in Yellow has been defined not just by the runs you scored and the players you mentored, but by the dedication, humility, and unwavering commitment you brought to this franchise over the years. Your place in our history will forever remain special, Hussmeister. Once a Super King, always a Super King,” the franchise posted on X.

CSK also announced the departure of bowling coach Eric Simons, who had already left the club before it was made official on Thursday.

From the very first season in 2008, you have been an integral part of the Chennai Super Kings family. Your journey in Yellow has been defined not just by the runs you scored and the players you mentored, but by the dedication, humility, and unwavering commitment you brought to this franchise over the years. Your place in our history will forever remain special, Hussmeister. Once a Super King, always a Super King. 💛 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 26, 2026

“An integral part of the Chennai Super Kings coaching setup since 2018, Eric Simons has played an important role in shaping our bowling unit and contributing to the team’s success over the years. We extend our sincere gratitude for your dedicated service and contributions. Thank you, Eric Simons. Wishing you the very best in your future endeavours,” CSK posted on X.

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A trusted lieutenant of now England Test coach Stephen Fleming at CSK, Simons is expected to join the Kiwi in the Three Lions setup. Fleming, who stepped aside as the head coach of the IPL giants after a 17-year tenure, has since been replaced by former India pacer Zaheer Khan, who will bring in his own preferred support staff.

Official Announcement: An integral part of the Chennai Super Kings coaching setup since 2018, Eric Simons has played an important role in shaping our bowling unit and contributing to the team’s success over the years. We extend our sincere gratitude for your dedicated service and contributions. Thank you, Eric Simons. Wishing you the very best in your future endeavours. — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 26, 2026

Soon after Fleming took over as the head coach of England, he had reached out to Hussey, who again had been with CSK as a batting coach. But the former Australian player declined the offer.

On Monday, CSK also announced that Rajiv Kumar, a member of the coaching staff, had left the franchise. “A valued member of the Chennai Super Kings coaching setup, Rajiv Kumar has contributed significantly to the team’s preparation, development, and performances over the years. Your dedication to working closely with the players, sharing your expertise, and strengthening the team’s foundation has been an important part of our journey. Thank you, Rajiv Kumar. Wishing you all the very best for the future,” the 5-time IPL champions posted.