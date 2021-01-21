Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021: Full list of retained and released players

CSK IPL 2021 retained and released players: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have released some of the old guard, thus ensuring they will feature some new faces in the 2021 IPL. While MS Dhoni and his deputy Suresh Raina are among those who have been retained, the likes of Kedar Jadhav, Piyush Chawla and Harbhajan Singh have had their associations ended.

Shane Watson’s retirement has also opened up a spot in the CSK team. Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja are some of the others from the core of the team who have been retained.

CSK: List of players retained– MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, Faf Du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sam Curran, Ravi Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma, KM Asif, Imran Tahir, R. Sai Kishore, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi.



List of players released- Kedar Jadhav, Piyush Chawla, Murali Vijay, Monu Kumar, Harbhajan Singh, Shane Watson (retired).

