Why are Chennai Super Kings players wearing black armbands in IPL match vs Mumbai Indians

Ruturaj Gaikwad (C) of Chennai Super Kings during Match 33 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India, on April 23, 2026. (CREIMAS)

Chennai Super Kings players were seen sporting black armbands against the Mumbai Indians on Thursday at the Wankhede. This was due to CSK pacer Mukesh Choudhary’s mother passing away on Tuesday after a year-long battle with illness.

“The CSK family mourns the passing of Mukesh Choudhary’s mother. We stand with Mukesh and his family, keeping them in our thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time,” the franchise had posted on Thursday morning.

Coming to the match, CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad lost the toss and was sent to bat first by Mumbai counterpart Hardik Pandya. Mumbai Indians retained the XI from their previous match which means Rohit Sharma continues to miss out for a third match in a row. He is enduring a hamstring issue.