Chennai Super Kings appoint Zaheer Khan as head coach for IPL 2027

The Chennai Super Kings on Monday announced former India pacer Zaheer Khan as their new head coach. Zaheer replaces Stephen Fleming who ended his association with the franchise after 18 years.

Before joining Chennai, Zaheer was a mentor for the Lucknow Super Giants in the 2025 season but left his post after one year. The soon-to-be 48 Zaheer played 92 Tests, 200 ODIs and 17 T20Is for India. He was the highest wicket-taker during the historic 2011 World Cup campaign with 21 scalps.

After CSK failed to make the play-offs for a third season running, the franchise parted ways with Fleming, head coach since 2009. CSK’s CEO and MD Kasi Viswanathan told The Indian Express after Fleming’s removal that the franchise had handed the responsibility for finding a new coach to Dhoni.