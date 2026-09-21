Chennai Super Kings appoint Zaheer Khan as head coach for IPL 2027

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The Chennai Super Kings on Monday announced former India pacer Zaheer Khan as their new head coach. Zaheer replaces Stephen Fleming who ended his association with the franchise after 18 years.
Before joining Chennai, Zaheer was a mentor for the Lucknow Super Giants in the 2025 season but left his post after one year. The soon-to-be 48 Zaheer played 92 Tests, 200 ODIs and 17 T20Is for India. He was the highest wicket-taker during the historic 2011 World Cup campaign with 21 scalps.
After CSK failed to make the play-offs for a third season running, the franchise parted ways with Fleming, head coach since 2009. CSK’s CEO and MD Kasi Viswanathan told The Indian Express after Fleming’s removal that the franchise had handed the responsibility for finding a new coach to Dhoni.
While there were indications early on that Fleming’s successor would also come from overseas, it was learnt Dhoni had made a strong case for an Indian to take charge instead.
Left Arm “Taking” Over! 💫🦁
Welcoming Zaheer Khan as the Head Coach of Chennai Super Kings!#WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛
— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 21, 2026
With Fleming having delivered sustained success, and other franchises finding it too under foreign coaches, there was a school of thought within CSK favouring an overseas appointment. But in terms of IPL experience specifically, the options on that front were limited.
Fleming had first joined CSK as a player in the inaugural edition of the tournament under MS Dhoni’s captaincy in 2008. After CSK finished as runners-up in their maiden campaign, the former New Zealand skipper was roped in as head coach ahead of the 2009 edition, marking the beginning of a long association that saw one of the most successful coaching tenures in the competition.
“Eighteen years is a lifetime in sport, and I leave with nothing but gratitude. My time with Chennai Super Kings has been the privilege of my coaching career. I am proud of everything we have achieved,” Fleming said.
“Together, we celebrated unforgettable victories, overcame difficult moments, and built memories that will stay with me forever. CSK will always be close to my heart, and I will be cheering the team on for years to come.” With 5 titles and two Champions League titles, Fleming remains the most decorated coach in the IPL.
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