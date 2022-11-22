Chef who worked with England’s football team to cook for Ben Stokes and Co. during Pakistan Test tour

A chef who worked with England’s football team will be travelling with the men’s cricket team to Pakistan after players had fallen ill during the T20 tour in September.

According to The Telegraph, Omar Meziane, who has worked with England’s football team and Harlequins, will be the travelling chef.

England’s Test team captained by all rounder Ben Stokes will reach Pakistan by the weekend and will play three games at Rawalpindi, Multan, and Karachi.

Meziane will join the team on Sunday, The Telegraph reported. The England players are in Abu Dhabi, where they watched the Formula One Grand Prix and also played golf.

By having an in-house chef, England players won’t be eating at the official team hotels and at grounds.

According to The Telegraph, this could be the first time England’s Test team has taken a chef along because of issues related to food in a touring country.

After England’s 4-3 win in the T20 series against Pakistan before the World Cup, Moeen Ali had said: “Food wise. I’ve been a little bit disappointed in Lahore. Karachi was really nice.”

It waits to be seen how the Pakistan Cricket Board will react to England’s decision to travel with a chef.

Closer home, India all-arounder Hardik Pandya has a personal chef.

Panda’s diet consists of moong dal and rice khichdi.

Aarav Nangia, his personal chef, travels across the world to cater to Pandya’s specific nutritional needs. It costs, but Pandya decided quite early that it was a requirement he couldn’t do without, and was ready to spend from his pocket for his food, The Indian Express had reported.