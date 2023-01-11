We’ll check in, chat about what’s going on, Facetime every now and again: Marnus Labushagne and Steve Smith pulls back curtain on their friendship

Australia vice captain Steve Smith and star batter Marnus Labushagne are dubbed ‘Big brother’ and ‘Little brother’ by teammate Usman Khawaja due to the effortless camaraderie they share on and off the pitch, the recent Amazon Prime documentary “The Test” season 2 reveals.

Asked in the documentary, how much time they spend together, Labuschagne said, “Maybe a coffee or two over breakfast, tennis at lunch, going out somewhere for dinner and then maybe watch a movie or something.”

“We spend a fair bit of time together, especially in places like Sri Lanka where you’re by yourself, there’s not really much to do outside,” he said.

“We’ll check in, chat about what’s going on, Facetime every now and again depending on where he is or cricket-wise, if we’ve got anything.

“When we’re talking about batting, Facetime is always nice to see where your backlift is, how to hold the bat, ‘what do you reckon’ – and over the last four years we’ve grown and become much closer.”

Runs from both batters will be crucial for the Australian side in their upcoming 4-match Test series against India starting from February 9th.

The documentary series also goes in depth on how the Baggy Greens plan to conquer India during the tour of the country, which was once termed the “Everest” by former coach Justin Langer and “final frontier” by Steve Waugh.

Test captain Pat Cummins recalled the 2004 triumph in India under Adam Gilchrist and Ricky Ponting, saying it’s the benchmark his men aim to reach in February-March.

“They won in India, they won in England,” Cummins says in ‘The Test’, also referring to Australia’s five-Test Ashes tour of the UK, which follows the India assignment.

“That Test team (class of 2004), no matter where they (went) in the world, they could adapt. That’s the gold standard. That’s what you aspire to.”

Smith, who was captain prior to Langer’s appointment in the aftermath of the ball-tampering episode in South Africa in 2018, says, “He left the team in a better place than when he started.” All-rounder Mitchell Marsh says, “Players taking ownership was one of biggest steps we’ve taken in the last six years. “Whether we’re any good … time will tell.”

Australia on Wednesday announced the 18-player squad for the series. Among the major highlights in the Pat Cummins-led lineup was the Test recall of 31-year-old Peter Handscomb, despite an injury he sustained while playing for St Kilda against Melbourne in the Victorian Super Slam – the state’s T20 competition on Tuesday.

Handscomb went down while playing a pull shot and was deemed retired hurt at the score of 16 off 8 balls. Chairman of the selection committee, George Bailey gave the 31-year-old a big thumbs up upon the announcement of the squad.