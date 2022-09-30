Charlie Dean’s dismissal wasn’t planned but we had noticed she was taking undue advantage: Harmanpreet Kaur 

Bowler Deepti Sharma running out England’s non-striker Charlie Dean, who was backing up, at Lord’s was within the rules and was not a pre-determined plan, Indian Women skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said on Friday.

“We were noticing Charlie Dean was getting out from the crease in the last couple of games. She was taking the long strides outside the popping crease and was taking undue advantage,” Harmanpreet told reporters ahead of India’s first match of the Women’s Asia Cup against Sri Lanka.

Deepti Sharma was into her delivery stride when she caught England batter, Charlie Dean, backing up too far and whipped the bails off in the third and final ODI.

“It was Deepti’s awareness. It wasn’t in our plan that we’ll get her out like that; we have done all within the rules, which is the most important thing in the game.”

“When you are in the ground, you want to win at any cost,” she added.

After landing in India, Deepti said the team had repeatedly warned Dean for leaving the crease too early. “We told the umpires as well, but she was there (outside the crease). We couldn’t do much,” Deepti had said.

England captain Heather Knight, who has not been part of the series, has accused Deepti Sharma of lying. She wrote on Twitter: “The game is over, Charlie was dismissed legitimately. India were deserved winners of the match and the series. But no warnings were given. They don’t need to be given, so it hasn’t made the dismissal any less legitimate.

“But if they’re comfortable with the decision to (effect) the run-out, India shouldn’t feel the need to justify it by lying about warnings.”

Harmanpreet said, there’s no point in bickering about the incident, and everyone must look forward.

“A lot has been discussed about this incident. We can’t go on and on. It was the part of the game and whatever happened is in the past. Now we must look forward,” Harmanpreet said.

On Shafali’s form

Shafali Verma’s dip in form has been an area of concern for India. But the Indian captain maintained that team management trusts Shafali’s quality and she would be given a longer rope.

“Asia Cup is a great opportunity for her to be back among runs. We are backing her and will provide her game time to return back to form,” Harmanpreet said of the 18-year-old.

“Sometimes you may bat well at nets but can’t replicate the same on the field. Part of the game,” she added.

On series win in England

Last week, Indian women inflicted on England women a first one-day international whitewash in 20 years, which was also the farewell match of cricket great Jhulan Goswami.

“I think when we went to England,we were only looking to play good cricket. Creating history was never in our minds. I think we executed our plans well and got the ideal result,” she said.