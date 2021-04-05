Charles Coventry thanks Aiden Markram for running out Fakhar Zaman 1 run short of his ‘record’

Former Zimbabwe cricketer Charles Coventry ‘thanked’ South Africa’s Aiden Markram for the direct hit which ended Pakistan opening batsman Fakhar Zaman’s sensational innings on 193 in the second ODI on Sunday. Coventry, who scored 194 in an ODI in 2009, remains the holder of the record for the highest ODI knock in a losing cause.

Coventry said in a humorous fashion that he felt relaxed after Zaman got out on 193, also conceding that he wasn’t proud of his ‘record’.

“Thank you @AidzMarkram #sscricket #194,” Coventry tweeted.

“Not proud but nevertheless a record,” he said in another tweet while replying to a fan.

Not proud but nevertheless a record 🤣🙏 — Charles Coventry (@CoventryChoppa) April 5, 2021

In 2009, during Bangladesh’s tour of Zimbabwe, Coventry had smashed an unbeaten 194. It was then the joint-highest ODI score by a batsman, along with Saeed Anwar’s 194. However, Tamim Iqbal overshadowed his knock, slamming a match-winning 154 to take Bangladesh over the line in the match.

On Sunday, Fakhar Zaman’s valiant 193-run knock was ended off the first ball of the final over as a direct hit from Markram from long-off caught him short of his crease. The left-handed batsman not only missed out on a double hundred but also failed to take Pakistan over the line in their chase of 342.

Zaman’s run out sparked controversy with several former cricketers blaming wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock for violating the ‘Fake Fielding’ law. However, a day later the Pakistani opener tried to douse the flames saying that the dismissal was his fault.

“The fault was mine as I was too busy looking out for Haris Rauf at the other end as I felt he’d started off a little late from his crease, so I thought he was in trouble. The rest is up to the match referee, but I don’t think it’s Quinton’s fault,” the 30-year-old told ESPNCricinfo in the post-match press conference.