Before World Cup, chargesheet filed against Mohammed Shami in dowry, sexual harassment case

Mohammed Shami's World Cup participation faces a huge blow as a charge sheet has been filed against the cricketer under for dowry and sexual harassment.

Mohammed Shami’s World Cup contention is in jeopardy. (Source: AP)

Cricketer Mohammed Shami’s World Cup participation chance suffered a huge blow after a chargesheet was filed against him and his brother for dowry and sexual harassment at Alipore court on Thursday.

The Kolkata police filed the chargesheet on complaints by his estranged wife Hasin Jahan under IPC 498A (dowry harassment) and 354A (sexual harassment), with the next hearing scheduled on June 22. The charges have been registered under non-bailable offences by Kolkata Police.

“Police submitted chargesheet today. Court has now summoned Shami on 22 June,” Lawyer Anirban Guhathakurta told The Indian Express on Thursday. As per sources, Shami has to be present in person before Alipore court. Police recorded the statement of 28 people before filling the chargesheet in the case.

Shami had engaged in a long-standing public spat with wife Hasin Jahan, who in March had accused him of extra-marital affairs, domestic violence and match-fixing. Jahan had taken to social media to post screenshots of Shami’s alleged affairs with other women.

On March 8 last year, Kolkata police had registered an FIR against Shami, who, along with his family members were booked under section 498 A (Husband or relative of Husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 307 (attempt to murder), 376(rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of IPC.

The pacer was first stripped of a contract by the BCCI. The board’s anti-corruption officials, however, dismissed the case after investigations, declaring Shami not guilty. The BCCI not only gave him a clean chit but also reinstated his central contract. According to the latest central contracts list, Shami has been given a Grade A contract (Rs 5 lakh).

Shami, who picked up five wickets in four matches in recently-concluded ODI series against Australia, will be participating in the Indian Premier League from next week with Kings XI Punjab.

