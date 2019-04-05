Chandrakant Pandit will assess future as Vidarbha coach, says has received feelers from others

Two-time Ranji Trophy-winning Chandrakant Pandit’s hugely successful tenure at Vidarbha has attracted interest from other state associations and the sought-after coach Friday said he will “assess” his future. The former India wicketkeeper, who also guided Vidarbha to back-to-back Irani Trophy triumphs, added that he wants to spend more time with his family.

“I have come to Nagpur to speak to Vidarbha Cricket Association officials. I will take a call about my future in a day or two. I am having some discussions with them. Let’s see how it turns out,” Pandit told PTI.

“It is true that I want to spend some more time with my family but I have not taken any decision yet.

“I have received feelers through indirect sources. Therefore I don’t know if these are offers unless I am officially contacted by state associations. But yes, there has been some interest shown to avail my services,” the former Mumbai stumper added.

Pandit has played five Tests and 36 ODIs for India from 1986 to 1992.

Under the guidance of the 57-year-old hard taskmaster, Vidarbha won both the Ranji and Irani trophies in 2017-18 ad 2018-19 seasons.

He was involved in his 11th Ranji final — sixth as coach — when Vidarbha took on Saurashtra in the final earlier this year.

After featuring in five Ranji finals — four for his home team Mumbai and one for Madhya Pradesh — during his 21 seasons in first-class cricket, Pandit has done one better in his second avatar as coach.

In the past, he has been the India Under-19 coach for a World Cup, and also served as the Under-19 chief selector.