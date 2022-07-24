Chandimal and Oshada help steer Sri Lanka to 315-6 vs Pakistan

Sri Lanka opener Oshada Fernando and in-form batsman Dinesh Chandimal hit half-centuries to drive Sri Lanka to 315-6 on the opening day of the second test against Pakistan on Sunday.

Chandimal fell for 80, his fourth consecutive 50-plus score, but a string of cameos from their top and middle order kept Sri Lanka on course for a score around 350.

Pakistan could have been in a better position but skipper Babar Azam spilled two catches, including one from Niroshan Dickwella who was batting on a run-a-ball 42. Debutant Dunith Wellalage was on six at the other end.

Earlier, electing to bat at the Galle International Stadium, Sri Lanka got off to a strong start with Oshada (50) and Dimuth Karunaratne (40) combining in a 92-run opening stand.

Oshada was particularly aggressive bringing up his fifty with a six off Mohammad Nawaz but fell caught behind to the very next delivery from the left-arm spinner. Kusal Mendis departed on the stroke of lunch when bowler Agha Salman, trying to stop Karunaratne’s straight drive, deflected the ball onto the stumps at the non-striker’s end with Mendis short of crease.

Karunaratne was looking good for his fifty but he threw his wicket attempting a reverse sweep off Yasir Shah. Angelo Mathews, playing his 100th test, batted aggressively and got a reprieve when Babar floored a sitter at cover when the batsman was on 36. Mathews could not capitalise on it though and was dismissed caught behind for 42 by Nauman Ali. Chandimal took a single off Yasir to bring up his fifty and went on to hit the leg spinner for a couple of sixes.

A century looked on the cards but Chandimal paid for his ultra-aggression, top edging Nawaz trying to hit the spinner out of the park. Dhananjaya de Silva made 33 before losing his middle stump to Naseem Shah soon after Pakistan took the second new ball.

Shah was denied a second wicket when Babar dropped Dickwella, then on 24, in the slip.

Pakistan have a 1-0 lead in the two-tests series following their thrilling four-wicket victory in the series opener.