Chandigarh team members not provided hotel stay, told to go home

On a day when the Chandigarh U-23 team bundled out Bihar for a first innings’ total of 140 runs and ended the day’s play at 148 for 4 in their first innings in a match of the Col Ck Nayudu Trophy being played at Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh team did not stay in the team hotel and the players and the coaches were told to go to their homes. The match is of four-day duration and the U-19, U-23 and Ranji Trophy teams have been staying in team hotel in most of the matches this season. The same also happened for the Ranji Trophy plate group match between Chandigarh and Mizoram, which ended on Thursday as the Chandigarh players and coaches were not provided stay in team hotel.

“We have been told to stay at our respective homes for this match. UTCA has arranged taxis for the players and team coaches and the team assembles at the hotel prior to the start of the match. We had stayed in team hotel during our previous matches. While some of us stay in close proximity of the stadium, some players stay far from the stadium and staying in team hotel also means that we can have team meetings and interact with the coaches too when needed,” said a member of the Chandigarh U-23 team.

Yuvraj Chaudhary claimed five wickets while Nippun Pandita and Bhagmender lather claimed two wickets each as Chandigarh restricted Bihar to a first innings’ total of 140 runs on the opening day of the Col CK Nayudu Trophy match. For Bihar, Vibhooti Bhaskar played a valiant knock of 60 runs while Pawan Kumar contributed 39 runs. At the end of the day’s play, Chandigarh were 148 for 4 in 36 overs. Jagmeet Singh played a knock of 56 runs while Sanyam Saini contributed 45 runs. For Bihar, Sachin Kumar Singh claimed two wickets. Desh Deepak Khanna, UTCA secretary, said UTCA did not have funds for the team hotel and the regular team hotel did not have rooms available.

“We are a new association and we are yet to receive funds from BCCI. We have faced some logistics issues but since Chandigarh is a small city, players can stay at their homes if needed. We had provided all the teams with hotel accommodation during earlier matches. For these matches, Shivalik View had no rooms available and other hotels did not offer rooms on credit as we had booked rooms earlier on credit. Once we get full funds from BCCI, we will make a panel of hotels and will make the team stay in hotels on our panel,” shared Khanna.

