Chandigarh officially inducted in BCCI family

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) on Wednesday officially named Chandigarh the 38th domestic team that will play in all BCCI tournaments in the forthcoming season.

Confirming the development after a CoA meeting, BCCI general manager (Cricket Operations), Saba Karim said that Chandigarh were informed about the decision a day earlier. “They (Chandigarh) will be playing all BCCI matches from this season. We had already released the domestic schedule but will work on how to include them. They will be now playing every tournament across age groups,” Karim told The Indian Express.

“We had to just see whether we can incorporate them or not. Once we figured out that we can do it and have resources to handle the number of matches, we included the team for domestic games. Now they have to come back with the home venue they want to play at,” he added.

Chandigarh will be added to the Plate Group in the upcoming season and cricket affairs will be run by Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA). Former India pacer VRV Singh will be the coach. The city already has six grounds and UTCA is in talks to get the Sector 16 Stadium on lease from the Punjab government.

“We got the letter today and have started preparations. UTCA has appointed former India player VRV Singh as head coach and will soon appoint coaches for various age groups and categories. The selection committee will be formed in a week and this arrangement will be till December 31. We will form a panel of selectors and announce coaches as per BCCI directions next year onward,” said UTCA president Sanjay Tandon.

Players who hail from Chandigarh, are studying or working there, or have played for Chandigarh (Affiliated with Punjab Cricket Association) are eligible to play for the new team.

“The Chandigarh team will play the JP Atray All India Invitational Tournament starting September 1 and the Vijay Hazare Trophy starting September 24. For the U-23, U-19 and U-16 and women’s senior, U-23 and U-19 categories, we will soon have coaches,” Tandon added.