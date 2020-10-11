Chamu Chibhabha to lead 20-member Zimbabwe squad in Pakistan

Zimbabwe will travel to Pakistan for a three-match each ODI and T20I series, starting from October 30. (Source: Twitter/TheRealPCB)

Allrounder Chamu Chibhabha will lead Zimbabwe in their upcoming limited over series against Pakistan starting with the first one-day international in Rawalpindi on October 30.

Zimbabwe will be reaching Islamabad on October 20 for the series comprising three one-day internationals and three T20 matches. They will spend a week in isolation from October 21 to 27. The squad will then practice at the Pindi cricket stadium on October 28 and 29.

The Zimbabwe Cricket Union announced 20 players for the series which will be held in Rawalpindi and Lahore.

Pakistan will launch its bid to qualify directly for the @cricketworldcup 2023 by taking on @ZimCricketv in the three ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League matches in Rawalpindi on 30 October, 1 and 3 November.

Chibhabha, 34, has appeared in 3 tests, 104 ODIs and 33 T20 internationals since his debut in 2016 and bats in the top order and can also bowl medium pace.

He captained Zimbabwe in their last international assignment, a tour to Bangladesh in March this year before the COVID-19 pandemic halted all cricket activities.

Blessing Muzarabani, who had put his international career on hold by signing a Kolpak deal in 2018 with Northamptonshire, has been included in the team’s 20-man squad.

The 50-over matches will be played at the Pindi cricket stadium on October 30, November 1 and 3, followed by three T20Is at the Gaddafi stadium on November 7, 8 and 10.

Zimbabwe will depart for Harare on November 12.

The ODI series is important for both teams as it will launch their campaign in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, which serves as a qualification for the World Cup 2023 with the top seven sides automatically booking their spots for the event in India.

The Super League will feature 13 teams, 12 Test playing countries and the Netherlands and will see each side play four home and four away three-match series.

Zimbabwe last visited Pakistan in 2015 for three ODIs and two T20Is. However, they now return after international cricket has resumed in Pakistan following the successful tours of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) in the 2019-20 season.

Zimbabwe Squad: Chamu Chibhabha (c), Faraz Akram, Ryan Burl, Brian Chari, Tendai Chatara, Elton Chigumbura, Tendai Chisoro, Craig Ervine, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wessly Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Carl Mumba, Richmond Mutumbami, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano, Sean Williams.

