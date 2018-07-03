Revenue influenced Champions Trophy decision: BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary

Amitabh Choudhary said monetary benefits of World T20 are far greater than that of Champions Trophy. (Source: File Photo) Amitabh Choudhary said monetary benefits of World T20 are far greater than that of Champions Trophy. (Source: File Photo)

The Champions Trophy’s switch to a World T20 in 2021 will give the BCCI a little over Rs 231 crore instead of Rs 77 crore approximately if the tournament were played in a 50-over format, the cricket board acting secretary, Amitabh Choudhary, said. This is a reason why he agreed to the switch; to secure “three times more revenue” for the BCCI. The ICC released it Future Tours Programme (FTP) for the 2018-2023 cycle on June 20, confirming the change.

Choudhary explains the benefits: “The Champions Trophy was played with eight teams (Full Members); two pools of four each. The total number of matches would have been 15 (12 group games, two semifinals and final). Post the format change, the total number of teams would be 14 (in the World T20) – seven teams in each pool. Each pool would have 21 matches, so the total number of pool/group matches would be 42. With two semifinals and the final, the total number of matches would be 45. The tournament is proposed to be held in India. We had two options, take it or leave it,” Choudhary told The Indian Express.

Explaining the BCCI’s potential revenue upsurge, he said: “The first option (Champion Trophy) gave India 15 matches. Now, the hosting fee per match is $0.75 million. So the total hosting fee would have been around $11.25 million (Rs 77.29 crore approx). This is the hosting fee from the ICC to the BCCI. As per the option two (World T20), 45 matches multiplied by $0.75 million, comes to around $33.75 million (Rs 231.8 crore approx). In the option two, India gets three times more revenue. Also, with the number of matches increased by three times, India gets three times more gate money. I will take this to the general body for its consideration before a final decision.”

A source close to the CoA, however, expressed surprise. “The last time, when India hosted a World T20 – in 2016 – the BCCI incurred a loss to the tune of Rs 190 crore. Also, as per the June 22 SGM resolution, the Members Participation Agreement ‘shall not be executed’ without the authorisation of the general body and the acting secretary has submitted this before the ICC. Whatever it is, he will have to report it (the figures mentioned) to the CoA and the Committee then will look into it,” the source said.

Asked about this, Choudhary said: “The person who was taking decisions on that occasion was not me. And most importantly, the so-called source must understand that the agency they are representing are there only for the implementation of the (Lodha) reforms and the (Supreme Court’s) principal judgment dated July 18, 2016. They do not need to worry about what’s going to happen in 2021.”

Incidentally, the BCCI reportedly had to pay Rs 150 crore in service tax to the government for hosting the World T20 in 2016.

Earlier, CoA head Vinod Rai told this paper about them being kept in the dark over the change. “Since the ICC claimed it’s a unanimous decision, it evidently means that our (BCCI) representative agreed to the decision. The CoA wasn’t privy to this issue coming up in the (ICC) Board agenda and our nominee to the Board neither shared it with us nor did he take our mandate, and nor did he brief us after the decision was taken.,” he had said.

The CoA subsequently directed Choudhary to share the agenda of the ICC Conference.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App