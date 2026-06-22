‘I think I’m a failure as a captain’: SL’s Chamari Athapaththu after loss to WI

With Sri Lanka almost on the brink of a T20 World Cup exit after their comprehensive loss to West indies on Sunday, an emotional skipper Chamari Athapaththu took the blame for the team’s performance, saying that she was a failure as a captain.

“Actually, it’s a sadness beyond words. I think I played around 18 years for the national team and I could never get a chance to take my team into a semi-final of a World Cup. Even though I have achieved many things personally, I think I’m a failure as a captain, because I think that’s big pain for a player. Actually, now I have to be with that pain,” Chamari said.