scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 03, 2022

Chahar claims Malaysian Airlines misplaced his luggage, alleges food not served during travel Mirpur

India seamer on Saturday claimed that the Airlines misplaced his luggage when he was travelling to Dhaka from New Zealand and he was not served food despite flying in business class.

Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar is unhappy with Malaysian airlines' hospitality whilst travelling from New Zealand to Dhaka. (Reuters)

India seamer Deepak Chahar on Saturday claimed that the Malayasian Airlines misplaced his luggage when he was travelling to Dhaka from New Zealand and he was not served food even as he was flying business class.

Chahar joined the Indian squad in Bangladesh for the three-match ODI series, starting Sunday.

“Had a worse experience travelling with Malaysia airlines @MAS .first they changed our flight without telling us and no food in Business class. Now we have been waiting for our luggage from last 24hours. Imagine we have a game to play tomorrow,” Chahar tweeted on Saturday morning before team’s training session.

Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, and Washington Sundar were all flying from Christchurch to Dhaka via Kuala Lumpur after completing the ODI assignment in New Zealand.

Suryakumar Yadav (rested due to workload) and Umran Malik had flown back to India. Malik however will now travel to Bangladesh after being named injured Mohammed Shami’s replacement in the ODI squad.

Malaysian Airlines sent Chahar a complaint link on twitter but the cricketer said that it didn’t open.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Why CJI Chandrachud says children should be taught as...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Why CJI Chandrachud says children should be taught as...
Shaped by war: Ukraine artist to showcase work at Kochi-Muziris BiennalePremium
Shaped by war: Ukraine artist to showcase work at Kochi-Muziris Biennale
Most drones crossing border originate from Pak Rangers outposts: AgenciesPremium
Most drones crossing border originate from Pak Rangers outposts: Agencies
Azam in shadows, among Rampur’s Muslims, anxiety, yearning for changePremium
Azam in shadows, among Rampur’s Muslims, anxiety, yearning for change
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“May be unavoidable due to operational, weather-related, and technical reasons. We apologise for the inconvenience caused,” the airlines replied on twitter about the change in flight.

First published on: 03-12-2022 at 12:55:33 pm
Next Story

Chess Cheating Scandal: Magnus Carlsen, Chess.com urge court to dismiss Hans Niemann’s $100 million lawsuit

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Suryakumar Yadav
SKY’s astonishing array of strokes | In Pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 03: Latest News
close