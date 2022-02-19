India vs West Indies: Chahal’s cheeky reply after Ravi Bishnoi drops a sitter in 2nd T20I

India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal’s hilarious reply to the broadcasters after the second T20I went viral on Saturday. This was after former cricketer Irfan Pathan asked Chahal where is Bishnoi taking him out for dinner to which he replied saying that he would “firstly, take him to the corner.”

Bishnoi was guilty of dropping Nicholas Pooran ‘s catch off Chahal’s delivery in the 10th over of the Windies run-chase when the latter went for a slog sweep against Chahal.

Earlier, India beat West Indies by 8 runs in the second T20 International to take an unassailable 2-0 in the three-match series on Friday.

India posted a challenging 186/5 against the West Indies after being put in to bat.

Virat Kohli (52) and Rishabh Pant (52 not out) scored half-centuries for the hosts while Roston Chase took three wickets for the Caribbean side.

Nicholas Pooran (62 off 41) and Rovman Powell (68 not out off 36) kept the West Indies in the run chase but eventually ended at 178 for three in 20 overs.