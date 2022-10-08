scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 08, 2022

Chahal borrows jacket, Harshal sips tea as India deal with freezing cold in Australia

It was a quite the temperature contrast for the Indian squad, which arrived from India after playing the third T20I against South Africa in Indore.

Screengrab: Yuzvendra Chahal and Harshal Patel chat upon the team's arrival in Perth. (Courtesy: BCCI)

The 2022 T20 World Cup will mark the beginning of the Australian cricket summer. With a week left in the tournament to begin however, the summer is yet to arrive in its entirety.

As Team India arrived in Perth to start their final preparations ahead of the world tournament, it didn’t take long for the players to get their warmers on and brace the evening cold only with a cuppa.

“Bahot jyaada kadake ki thand hai, aapko kya btaye….chai peene ki bahot jaroorat hai, (It’s too cold here….a cup of tea is much needed)” leggie Yuzvendra Chahal said in a recent BCCI interview.

The evening breeze forced Yuzvendra Chahal to don his India jacket as he conversated with Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Hooda and Harshal Patel, who are the other three in the India squad featuring in their first T20 World Cup.

“Dheere dheere acclimatize karenge (We’ll acclimatize to the weather gradually),” said Harshal holding a cup of tea to add to his arsenal apart from the team hoodie.

It was a quite the contrast in the temperature for the Indian squad, which arrived from India after playing the third T20I against South Africa in Indore in a minimum temperature of 22 degrees Celcius. In Perth though, the weather has been as low as seven degrees Celcius since the team’s arrival on Friday and is expected to remain as low as eight degrees till October 13, which is when India play their second warm-up match against Western Australia XI at WACA.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Pyllida Jay’s ‘Inspired By India’ explores the many way...Premium
Pyllida Jay’s ‘Inspired By India’ explores the many way...
Google’s News Partnerships APAC head: ‘Committed to responding to n...Premium
Google’s News Partnerships APAC head: ‘Committed to responding to n...
Liquid Death water startup valued at $700 millionPremium
Liquid Death water startup valued at $700 million
The online gaming market in India, and proposed rules to regulate itPremium
The online gaming market in India, and proposed rules to regulate it

India will play Pakistan to kickstart their World Cup campaign at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, October 23.

First published on: 08-10-2022 at 07:19:01 pm
Next Story

More than ‘The Next Dubai’: Shenaz Treasury lists the top attractions of Azerbaijan’s capital Baku

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

South Africa win first ODI against India by 9 runs
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Oct 08: Latest News