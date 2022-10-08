Chahal borrows jacket, Harshal sips tea as India deal with freezing cold in Australia

The 2022 T20 World Cup will mark the beginning of the Australian cricket summer. With a week left in the tournament to begin however, the summer is yet to arrive in its entirety.

As Team India arrived in Perth to start their final preparations ahead of the world tournament, it didn’t take long for the players to get their warmers on and brace the evening cold only with a cuppa.

“Bahot jyaada kadake ki thand hai, aapko kya btaye….chai peene ki bahot jaroorat hai, (It’s too cold here….a cup of tea is much needed)” leggie Yuzvendra Chahal said in a recent BCCI interview.

The evening breeze forced Yuzvendra Chahal to don his India jacket as he conversated with Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Hooda and Harshal Patel, who are the other three in the India squad featuring in their first T20 World Cup.

“Dheere dheere acclimatize karenge (We’ll acclimatize to the weather gradually),” said Harshal holding a cup of tea to add to his arsenal apart from the team hoodie.

It was a quite the contrast in the temperature for the Indian squad, which arrived from India after playing the third T20I against South Africa in Indore in a minimum temperature of 22 degrees Celcius. In Perth though, the weather has been as low as seven degrees Celcius since the team’s arrival on Friday and is expected to remain as low as eight degrees till October 13, which is when India play their second warm-up match against Western Australia XI at WACA.

India will play Pakistan to kickstart their World Cup campaign at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, October 23.