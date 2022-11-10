‘Certainly some people were not wanting that final….better luck next time’: Jos Buttler on the England-Pakistan T20 World Cup final

Jos Buttler led from the front, scoring 80 runs off 49 deliveries, as England registered a 10 wicket win against India in the second semifinal of the 2022 T20 World Cup. Here’s what the England skipper had to say on the win and everything around it post-match.

On setting up the final vs Pakistan:

“Certainly some people were not wanting that final (Pakistan vs England). I know after looking at the first India-Pakistan game everyone wanted to see them again but better luck next time.”

On the result:

“I think the character we have shown since then (England’s loss against Ireland) – it has been amazing. We came here very excited, there was a very good feeling. Everyone from 1 to 11 – stood up today. We always want to start fast and aggressive. It’s important to enjoy this, it was a brilliant performance from us.”

“Immensely proud of the guys. Far out the best performance on a day like today. High performance against a side like India. We got a very good start and put pressure on them. They had a long batting line up. I think we are a good team and that’s where the performance comes from. We are tough to beat if we play well, there is great confidence in the group. I will say best performance for us in the day.”

On Alex Hales:

“He (Hales) was tough to bowl to and it was nice to see him scoring all across the ground. He used the dimensions well and he has shown his form. He was brilliant today.”

On Adil Rashid:

“I feel Adil Rashid had the best day. He was outstanding. He’s got so much of variety and variations. He might not have taken wickets. Outside people were saying he was not taking much of the wickets but when we faced him in the nets, we knew he is bowling well.”

On opting to chase:

“I was confident about the wicket. I think first 14 overs we were good. My gut was telling me to go for chase (after winning the toss).”

On Chris Jordan:

“Special mention to Chris Jordon, he didn’t play much going into the game. To bowl 3 overs at the death coming into the semi-final, it was a tough job. He handled the pressure towards the end pretty well, especially bowling against a world class player like Hardik Pandya.”