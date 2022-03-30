Celebrities pay tribute to cricketer Shane Warne at service

An eclectic array of celebrities including singer Elton John, golfing legend Greg Norman and champion surfer Kelly Slater paid tribute on Wednesday to their friend, former Australian cricketer Shane Warne, at a star-studded state memorial service.

More than 50,000 mourners chanted their hero’s nickname ‘Warnie’ at the outset of the service at the Melbourne Cricket Ground as they used to do when he took to the pitch for a match.

It was his hometown pitch where he cemented his sporting legend in 2006 by becoming the first bowler in the world to take 700 test wickets.

Warne’s death at a Thai resort of a suspected heart attack on March 4 at the age of 52 made headlines around the world.

'Nothing will be more upsetting about how much I already miss you, dad' 💔 A touching tribute by Brooke Warne.

The pain was felt far beyond the cricket world. Tributes came from the fields of music, acting, business, golf, politics, surfing, comedy, poker and others.

The most beautiful & emotional part of the whole night – thank you to Summer, Brooke and Jackson for speaking so beautifully about your dad.

Elton John dedicated a rendition of ‘Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me’ to Warne’s children – Brooke, Summer and Jackson- who were among the crowd that included Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

John and fellow British musicians Ed Sheeran, Robbie Williams and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin appeared on a large screen via video. So too did Australian singers (and sisters) Kylie and Dannii Minogue.

Martin played ‘Eulogy’ a piano piece that he composed for the occasion. In another video, Martin apologized for not attending the memorial in person.

'I think chaos and Shane were good friends' 😂 A touching tribute by Chris Martin 👏

“We’re on tour in Central America and there are a lot of background noises, but I feel like that might be OK with him,” Martin said in a jungle setting.

“I think chaos and Shane were good friends,” Martin added before performing ‘Yellow’ with a guitar.

Sheeran described Warne as ‘such a great bloke.’

Australian-born former champion golfer Greg Norman recalled Warne’s passion, energy and enthusiasm for life.

On the field, our toughest foe. Off the field, as kind and generous as they come. A true legend. Farewell, Shane Warne ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vM8tWEMqDh — England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 30, 2022

“Rest in peace, Warnie. You are one of the best human beings I’ve ever met,” Norman said in a video.

American surfer Kelly Slater described Warne as an ‘Australian classic.’

'He was the best brother I could've asked for… He made me a better person' ❤️ A heartfelt tribute by Jason Warne.

Some knew Warne as one of the all-time great spin bowlers. Others knew him as the dapper one-time fiance of glamorous British film star and model Elizabeth Hurley.

“It seems too cruel that all the people who loved him will never have another Lion hug,” Hurley posted on social media in a tribute to the former lover she called Lionheart after his death.

She did not take part in Wednesday’s service.

Warne once appeared in an episode of the Australian comedy TV series ‘Kath and Kim’ as a Warne impersonator named Wayne.

“He turned up and he was so easy to work with, had so much fun,” actor Glenn Robbins, who played Kel Knight in the series, told the service.

Today we mourn but also celebrate the life of @ShaneWarne. He taught us to live every second to the fullest. A husband, father, cricketer and friend. We will miss you. pic.twitter.com/XkFGykFHVY — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) March 30, 2022

Actors Hugh Jackman and Eric Bana also paid tribute to their friend. Bana described Warne as a “fun loving larrikin” an Australian term for a mischievous troublemaker’ whose feats had changed cricket.

Former English cricket team captain Nasser Hussain and former West Indies team captain Brian Lara also spoke at the service.

"I had no delight in playing against Shane. The word I should have used (to describe him) was nightmare." 😂 Nasser Hussain remembers the time he sledged Shane Warne … and it backfired horribly 🙈

Warne’s love life and off-field indiscretions were often fodder for tabloid journalists.

But his determination to be his authentic, flawed and irreverent self endeared him to his friends and fans alike.

A statue of Warne outside the cricket ground became a focus of public grief. Tributes left at the statue included beer bottles and cigarette packets.

It was a nod to how Warne once described himself in words repeated at his service by his father, Keith Warne: “I smoked, I drank and I played a little cricket.”