‘Celebrated India’s win in the Delhi Test’: 83 World Cup heroes catch up at skipper Kapil Dev’s residence

Indian cricket team beat Australians on Day 3 of the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Delhi on Sunday. The winning team celebrated the triumph in their own way while the cricket legends like Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri, Madan Lal and Kirti Azad reached their 1983 World Cup winning skipper Kapil Dev’s house in the national capital.

Sharing a photograph, Sunil Gavaskar wrote, “Wonderful to catch up with the Delhi boys of the ‘83 World Cup team at skipper Kapil’s home. Celebrated India’s win in the Delhi Test. Great dinner, great conversations and a great evening.”

The Kapil Dev-led team which beat the West Indies in the world cup final had Sunil Gavaskar, Madan Lal, Mohinder Amarnath, Syed Kirmani (wk), Yashpal Sharma, Kirti Azad, Roger Binny, Sandeep Patil, Kris Srikkanth and Balwinder Sandhu.

While in another Twitter post, former cricketer Ravi Shastri shared a picture at Kapil Dev’s house with a caption-“Enjoying a great evening at the Captain’s home in the capital with my colleagues of 83 after India’s sweeping success.”

On June 25, 1983, the Indian national cricket team under the leadership of Kapil Dev defied all odds to lift their first-ever World Cup trophy. In the finals of the Prudential Cup, it was West Indies who won the toss and put India in to bat first. However, the Kapil Dev-led side could only put 183 on the board. In reply, West Indies were bowled out for 140 as India won the match by 43 runs and stunned the world.

Meanwhile, after sealing the second Test on the third day at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, Team India players left for their homes. As the Test match got over with two days to spare so players decided to spend their time with their families and they are heading to their homes now and will join the squad again in Indore on February 25.