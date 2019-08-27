West Indies fast bowler Cecil Wright retires at 85

At an age where players retire from Test cricket in their 20s and early 30s, West Indies’ Cecil Wright has finally announced his retirement from all forms of cricket at the ripe old age of 85.

Wright made his first-class debut for Jamaica against a Barbados side which had Windies legends Wes Hall and Sir Garfield Sobers among their ranks.

The fast bowler announced that he will retire from the game in two week’s time. Wright will not be named alongside the legendary fast bowlers Richards and Joel Garner but in longevity, it is the other way round.

The 85-year-old claims to have played over two million games taking over 7,000 wickets in professional cricket. The Jamaican launched his career as a professional in the Central Lancashire League for Crompton.

After three years he decided to stay on in England and settled down after meeting his future wife Enid, then having a son.

Wright’s longest purple patch span five seasons as he ended up taking as many as 538 wickets in five seasons with an astounding average of a wicket in every 27 dismissals.

“Pretty good going,” said cricket Bible Wisden, referring to Wright’s stamina.

“I wish I knew the reason for my longevity, but I couldn’t tell you what it is,” he told The Daily Mirror.

Wright also revealed the secret to his long career.

“To be honest, I eat anything that’s going but I don’t drink much, just the odd beer,” he was quoted as saying.

“And I keep fit, although these days I use my age as an excuse to miss training. I find keeping active helps to ease aches and pains.”

“I don’t like to sit still and watch TV, I would rather have a walk or potter about in the garage.

Wright will hang his boots after Uppermill’s clash against Pennine League side Springhead on Saturday, September 7.