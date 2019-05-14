CEAT Cricket Awards: Virat Kohli wins International Cricketer of the Year and Best Batsman, Jasprit Bumrah Best Bowler

India captain Virat Kohli has continued collecting the awards at the big stage with him bagging the International Cricketer of the Year and Best Batsman accolades at the CEAT Cricket Awards. Jasprit Bumrah won the International Bowler of the Year. Elsewhere, Mohinder Amarnath has been recognised for his contribution to the sport with the lifetime achievement award.

He was earlier named as the ICC Cricketer of the Year, ICC Men’s Test Player of the Year and ICC ODI Player of the Year. Additionally, he was named captain of the Test and ODI teams of the year.

Kohli, one of the best batsman of his times, will lead India in the upcoming World Cup, which begins on May 30 in United Kingdom. He was unable to attend the ceremony.

“It is a great honour for me,” said Amarnath who played a crucial role in India’s 1983 World Cup winning campaign. The award was presented to him by former team-mate and the chief adjudicator, Sunil Gavaskar.

Cheteshwar Pujara, who picked up the Man of the Series award in India’s maiden Test series win in Australia, won the International Test cricketer of the Year and Rohit Sharma bagged the International ODI Cricketer of the Year Award.

The other winners included Kuldeep Yadav for Outstanding Performance of the Year and Smriti Mandhana was adjudged as International Woman Cricketer of the Year.

In the shortest format, Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan was rewarded for outstanding bowling and Australian batsman Aaron Finch for his exceptional show with the willow. Youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal, who performed well over the year was awarded Junior Cricketer of the Year.

Among the journalists, Indian Express’ Sriram Veera was recognised for his coverage of cricket around the globe.

Complete list of award winners at CEAT Cricket Awards 2019

Lifetime Achievement Award – Mohinder Amarnath

International Cricketer and Batsman of the Year – Virat Kohli

International Bowler of the Year – Jasprit Bumrah

International Test Cricketer of the Year – Cheteshwar Pujara

International ODI Cricketer of the Year – Rohit Sharma

International T20 Player of the Year – Aaron Finch

Outstanding Performance of the Year – Kuldeep Yadav

International T20 Bowler of the Year – Rashid Khan

Domestic Player of the Year – Ashutosh Aman

International Woman Cricketer of the Year – Smriti Mandhana

Junior Cricketer of the Year – Yashasvi Jaiswal

Cricket Journalists of the Year – Sriram Veera and Snehal Pradhan

Special tribute: Late Ajit Wadekar