CDC reprimands Alex Hales for old blackface photo from 2009

The Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) on Wednesday reprimanded England batter and T20 World Cup winner Alex Hales over an old photo of him in blackface at a New Year’s party in 2009.

After the photo came to light last year, Hales had issued an apology on Instagram. “The theme was musicians and Tupac is, was and always will be my favourite musician, so I went as him. I want to apologise for all the offence this has no doubt caused. It was incredibly reckless and foolish on my behalf, so I want to apologise for that, apologise to the club for the embarrassment it would have caused them. I guess my twenties was full of mistakes like that, reckless mistakes off the field that cost me, let down family, let down team-mates, let down friends, close relationships I had during my twenties, he had said.

After the enquiry, Hales has been issued a reprimand after admitting a breach of ECB Directive 3.3 which states, “No such person may conduct themself in a manner or do any act or omission which may be prejudicial to the interests of cricket or which may bring the game of cricket or any Cricketer or group of Cricketers into disrepute.”

“Mr Hales did not believe his actions were racist or offensive at the time, though he has acknowledged that he would not dress in that manner now. He is older and more mature,” the directive added, as quoted by the Mirror.

Hales was the destructor-in-chief along with skipper Jos Buttler in England’s recent 10-wicket mauling of the Indian cricket team in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup. Hales would go on to score an unbeaten 86 off just 47 balls adorned with 4 fours and 7 sixes, helping his team set up a the final with Pakistan, which the Three Lions would go on to win.