Watch: Carlos Vela dribbles past three defenders and goalkeeper to score incredible goal

Los Angeles FC winger Carlos Vela dribbled past three defenders and the goalkeeper to score an astonishing goal against San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday.

First, Vela let a pass go through his legs to his teammate. After getting the ball, he avoided a tackle by Guram Kashia, nutmegged another defender, dribbled away from goalkeeper Daniel Vega’s sliding tackle and waited for another defender to slide past him before he finally kicked the ball into the net. It was his second goal of the night.

The Mexican footballer second goal was a penalty in the 17th minute. Teammates Diego Rossi and Joshua Perez also contributed with one goal each as they outclassed San Jose Earthquakes in the MLS fixture.

Speaking after the game, Los Angeles FC midfielder Lee Nguyen said he was impressed by Vela’s composure while scoring the third goal of the match and lauded him for his form.

The 30-year-old Vela has had a terrific season, scoring 25 goals with 11 assists in 25 league matches in the ongoing season. With eight more games to go, Vela can break Atlanta United FC striker Josef Martinez’s record of 31 goals in a single season.