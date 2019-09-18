Caribbean Premier League: Carlos Brathwaite stands tall in Super Over as TKR lose first match

An all-round effort by Carlos Brathwaite ensured St Kitts and Nevis Patriots earn their third win in the ongoing edition of Caribbean Premier League. The match between St Kitts and Trinbago Knight Riders couldn’t be decided in the regular 20 overs and the match went into the Super Over.

Leading his side from the front, Brathwaite stole the limelight in the Super Over as he first scored 17 runs with the bat and followed it by just conceding 5/1 in the tie-breaker.

Here’s how the Super Over went from thereon:

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots:

Ball 1: Ali Khan to Brathwaite – SIX

Ball 2: Ali Khan to Brathwaite – Single

Ball 3: Ali Khan to Lewis – Single

Ball 4: Ali Khan to Brathwaite – Dot

Ball 5: Ali Khan to Brathwaite – SIX

Ball 7: Ali Khan to Brathwaite – Four

Trinbago Knight Riders:

Ball 1: Brathwaite to Bravo – Dot

Ball 2: Brathwaite to Bravo – OUT

Ball 3: Brathwaite to Simmons – Single

Ball 4: Brathwaite to Pollard – Dot

Ball 5: Brathwaite to Pollard – Four

Ball 7: Brathwaite to Pollard – Dot

After being asked to bat first, Lendl Simmons’ 90 in just 45 deliveries helped Trinbago post a gigantic 216/4 on the board. Chasing a stiff 217, St Kitts got to a poor start losing opener Devon Thomas just for 1. However, Evin Lewis once again stood up to the occasion as he slammed a quick 21-ball 45 and helped his skipper Brathwaite to help his side inch closer to the target.

Brathwaite scored 64 off 30 deliveries, before being removed by Ali Khan in the 17th over. The task was not yet complete and with 19 required in the final over, it was almost over for St Kitts but fate had it other ways. Kiwi cricketer James Neesham, who was handed the responsibility to bowl the final over, gifted two no balls, and some sloppy fielding by his teammates saw Rayad Emrit score a four in the final delivery to level the scores.

With this win, St Kitts are now placed third on the points table with three wins in seven matches, while Trinbago despite losing stand firm on the second position. It was Trinbago’s first defeat in five matches.