Caribbean Premier League 2019: Full Schedule, Teams, Players List, Time Table, Fixtures, Date, Timings, Broadcast Details

Caribbean Premier League 2019 Schedule, Teams, Time Table, Fixtures, Date: Defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders got off to a flying start in the seventh edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The team, led by Kieron Pollard, defeated St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by 11 runs in their opening fixture.

Advertising

In the second match, Guyana Amazon Warriors will lock horns with St Lucia Zouks as six teams are in the fray for the prestigious title. A total of 34 matches will be played as the cricketing extravaganza promises to deliver yet another exciting season.

Teams:

A few days before the start of the seventh season, the CPL management terminated St. Lucia Stars and St. Lucia Zouks has replaced them as the sixth team in the tournament.

Trinbago Knight Riders:

The team will miss the services of experienced candidate Dwayne Bravo, who will miss a significant part of the T20 league after sustaining a finger injury during a practice session. Pollard will lead the side in the absence of Bravo. Coached by former Kiwi cricketer Brendon McCullum, this side has all the resources to retain the title.

Advertising

New Zealander Colin Munro will be unavailable for the first three encounters and Lendl Simmons has been roped in as a replacement for the Kiwi cricketer. T20 specialist Sunil Narine along with Jimmy Neesham will add depth to the batting and bowling.

Squad: Darren Bravo, Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Colin Munro, James Neesham, Tion Webster, Mark Deyal, Javon Searles, Akeal Hosein, Denesh Ramdin, Aamir Jangoo, Sunil Narine, Mohammad Hasnain, Khary Pierre, Sekkuge Prasanna, Anderson Phillip, Ali Khan

Jamaica Tallawahs

The franchise has the most destructive T20 batsmen – Chris Gayle and Andre Russell – playing together. Every franchise is well aware with the potential of both the cricketers to single-handedly turn the course of the game in this format. In the bowling unit, Jerome Taylor and Oshane Thomas will spearhead their pace attack and they will be joined by an exciting tweaker Zahir Khan from Afghanistan.

Squad: Chris Gayle, Rovman Powell, Javelle Glenn, Xavier Marshall, Kennar Lewis, George Worker, Andre Russell, Amad Butt, Ramaal Lewis, Imran Khan, Chadwick Walton, Glenn Phillips, Zahir Khan Pakteen, Oshane Thomas, Christopher Lamont, Shamar Springer, Steven Jacobs, Derval Green

Barbados Tridents

With players leaving the camp, Barbados Tridents have to figure out a good working combination. Alex Hales and Imad Wasim are two big names that that won’t be available for the entire tournament. However, the experience of Jason Holder might come in handy and a lot will be expected from Shai Hope. It will also be interesting to see Sandeep Lamichhane’s approach, as the spinner from Nepal has been impressive in all the leagues that he has been a part of.

Squad: Alex Hales, Asif Ali, Johnson Charles, Leniko Boucher, Jonathan Carter, Roshon Primus, Hayden Walsh, Jason Holder, Imad Wasim, Raymon Riefer, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Wahab Riaz, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ashley Nurse, Chemar Holder, Joshua Bishop

St Lucia Zouks

They are the newest member to join the CPL circuit and have some impressive names in their camp. Veteran Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga and countryman Thisara Perera will be the players to watch out for. Darren Sammy is another candidate with tons of experience, but it will be interesting to see if the former Windies skipper, who led his nation to two T20 World Cup glory, can do the same in the league.

Squad: Andre Fletcher, Ronald Cato, Andre McCarthy, Keddy Lesporis, Nitish Kumar, Darren Sammy, Kesrick Williams, John Campbell, Christopher Barnwell, Thisara Perera, Rahkeem Cornwall, Jeavor Royal, Niroshan Dickwella, Lasith Malinga, Fawad Ahmed, Obed McCoy, Beuran Hendricks

Guyana Amazon Warriors:

Local lads Nicholas Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer will see this tournament as a great opportunity to make a mark in the domestic T20 league. Both the players are extremely talented and a lot will be expected from them. Retired Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik will give the side an extra push in the batting department. The former Pakistani skipper was exceptional in the recently-concluded Global T20 Canada.

Squad: Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Keegan Simmons, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shadab Khan, Chris Green, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Anthony Bramble, Ben Laughlin, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Veerasammy Permaul, Clinton Pestano, Saurabh Netravalkar

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots are another side with promising names in the camp. The team features Evin Lewis, Mohammad Hafeez, Sheldon Cottrell, and Carlos Brathwaite. However, a lot will depend on these players as they are the most experienced members in the squad.

Squad: Evin Lewis, Shamarh Brooks, Isuru Udana, Fabian Allen, Mohammad Hafeez, Laurie Evans, Afif Hossain, Keron Cottoy, Aaron Jones, Carlos Brathwaite, Rayad Emrit, Devon Thomas, Sheldon Cottrell, Jeremiah Louis, Dominic Drakes, Akeem Jordan, Usama Mir

The tournament kicked off on September 4 and the finals will be played on October 12.

FIXTURES:

Match 1: Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (Trinidad) IST- 4:30 (September 5)

Match 2: Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Lucia Zouks (Guyana) IST- 3:30 (September 6)

Match 3: Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs (Trinidad) IST- 5:30 (September 7)

Match 4: Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (Guyana) IST- 5:30 (September 8)

Match 5: Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Zouks (Trinidad) IST- 21:30 (September 8)

Match 6: Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Tridents (Guyana) IST- 2:30 (September 9)

Match 7: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Jamaica Tallawahs (St Kitts) IST- 3:30 (September 11)

Match 8: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Tridents (St Kitts)IST- 3:30 (September 12)

Match 9: Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Lucia Zouks (Jamaica) IST- 4:30 (September 13)

Match 10: Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders (Jamaica) IST- 5:30 (September 14)

Match 11: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors (St Kitts)IST- 5:30 (September 15)

Match 12: Jamaica Tallawahs vs Barbados Tridents (Jamaica) IST- 22:30 (September 15)

Match 13: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs St Lucia Zouks (St Kitts) IST- 2:30 (September 16)

Match 14: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders (St Kitts) IST- 3:30 (September 18)

Match 15: Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors (Jamaica) IST- 5:30 (September 19)

Match 16: Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (Jamaica) IST- 5:30 (September 20)

Match 17: St Lucia Zouks vs Barbados Tridents (St Lucia) IST- 5:30 (September 21)

Match 18: St Lucia Zouks vs Trinbago Knight Riders (St Lucia)IST- 5:30 (September 22)

Match 19: Barbados Tridents vs Guyana Amazon Warriors (Barbados) IST- 3:30 (September 23)

Match 20: Barbados Tridents vs Jamaica Tallawahs (Barbados) IST- 3:30 (September 24)

Match 21: St Lucia Zouks vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (St Lucia) IST- 3:30 (September 25)

Match 22: St Lucia Zouks vs Guyana Amazon Warriors (St Lucia) IST- 3:30 (September 26)

Match 23: Barbados Tridents vs Trinbago Knight Riders (Barbados) IST- 3:30 (September 27)

Match 24: St Lucia Zouks vs Jamaica Tallawahs (St Lucia ) IST- 5:30 (September 28)

Match 25: Barbados Tridents vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (Barbados) IST- 5:30 (September 29)

Match 26: Barbados Tridents vs St Lucia Zouks (Barbados) IST- 3:30 (September 30)

Match 27: Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors (Trinidad) IST- 4:30 (October 1)

Match 28: Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Tridents (Trinidad) IST- 4:30 (October 3)

Match 29: Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs (Guyana) IST- 3:30 (October 4)

Match 30: Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders (Guyana) IST- 5:30 (October 5)

Qualifier – 1st v 2nd IST- 8:30 (October 06)

Eliminator 1 – 3rd v 4th IST- 1:00 (October 7)

Qualifier 2- Winner of Eliminator v Loser of Qualifier 1 (Trinidad) IST- 4:30 (October 11)

Final- Winner of Qualifier 1 v Winner of Qualifier 2 (Trinidad) IST- 2:30 (October 13)

Advertising

All the matches will telecast on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD and live streamed on Hotstar.