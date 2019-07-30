Captain Kohli backs current coach, but will CAC listen?

Virat Kohli has again backed Ravi Shastri for continuing as head coach arguing that the team shares a great rapport with the former India all-rounder. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has given an extension to Shastri and three other support staff members — Bharat Arun, Sanjay Bangar and R Sridhar — till the West Indies series.

The BCCI has began calling for applications for various post for the Indian team’s coaching staff, with the incumbents getting an automatic entry in the selection process.

The three-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shanta Rangaswamy is expected to pick a new coach by mid-August.

The CAC has not contacted Kohli yet but if it does, the skipper will put in a good word for Shastri.

“The CAC hasn’t contacted me yet. If they tell me we want your opinion, yes, I will definitely go and speak to them. And with Ravi bhai, all of us have a great camaraderie. Everyone in the team shares mutual respect and we have done really well together as a group. We will definitely be very happy if he is continuing as the coach,” Kohli said on the day the Indian team departed for the West Indies tour.

“But it’s on the CAC to seek my advice or opinion if they want. Right now, I haven’t been contacted at all. I don’t know what’s gonna happen in the process and that’s where it stands.”

Chances are that the CAC will not speak to Kohli unlike in the past. Kohli was the main reason Shastri made his way back in the job after Anil Kumble’s tenure ended in just one year. A BCCI official had said that this time, Kohli will have no say when it comes to the coach of the Indian team.

“Last time, the captain (Kohli) had expressed his difficulty, or the team’s difficulty, with former coach Anil Kumble. In the new selection process, he will have absolutely no say with regards to who becomes the coach. This time, we have Kapil Dev in the coach selection committee, and he will not listen to him (Kohli),” a BCCI official told the Indian Express.

It’s learnt that Shastri is keen to be coach for the next two years. The ICC World T20 next year in Australia is the next big tournament and it will be interesting to see whether the CAC opts for a new coach or hands over an extension slip to Kohli-backed Shastri.