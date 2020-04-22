Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 22, 2020
99-year-old World War II veteran gets invite to Lord’s after raising money to battle Covid-19

England Test captain Joe Root surprised Moore with a video call, during which he invited his fellow Yorkshireman to give the side a team talk.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: April 22, 2020 4:30:03 pm
Captain Tom Moore is a lifelong cricket lover and is all set to reach a century of his own on April 30th when he turns 100.

Captain Tom Moore, a 99-year-old World War II veteran, who raised million of pounds for National Health Service healthcare workers in the United Kingdom in the fight against Covid-19 has now been invited to Lord’s.

England Test captain Joe Root surprised Moore with a video call, during which he invited his fellow Yorkshireman to give the side a team talk. The World War veteran also received an invite from the MCC and the England cricket team to ring the five-minute bell at Lord’s once the current coronavirus lockdown is lifted.

“We cannot wait to welcome you to ring the five-minute bell at Lord’s, @captaintommoore. You are an inspiration to us all,” tweeted the official account of Lord’s Cricket Ground.

In a video call with Root, set up by SPORTbible, the England captain asked Moore to “give a team-talk to get all the lads in the right frame of mind” once international cricket is back on track.

“You’re a huge inspiration to me,” said Root. The 99-year-old responded: “I’m looking forward to the time when you’ve got the Australians about – and you’re routing them, as I’m sure you will.”

Root also said he’d be sending the veteran a signed shirt from England’s 2019 World Cup victory.

Moore has pledged to keep on walking as long as the donations are coming in. He could be on his way up the music charts with a recording of You’ll Never Walk Alone with Michael Ball, and has also been invited to visit racing car firm McLaren’s headquarters.

Moore has been a lifelong cricket lover and is all set to turn 100 on April 30.

