Captain Tanmay Agarwal digs in, Hyderabad fight to take match to fourth day

Hyderabad’s comeback on Friday was as magnificent as it was futile. Futile because they still require a miracle to defend the paltry target of 84 runs, and Delhi have already chalked off 24 runs without losing a wicket. But it was magnificent because the visitors bounced back from 97 for 6 in the morning when an innings defeat was looking a mere eventuality. They would add 201 more runs to fight another day.

At the heart of their revival was the skipper and opening batsman Tanmay Agarwal, who scored a sterling century, dispelling several doubts regarding both his batsmanship and leadership that had surfaced at the start of the season. Several former players were indignant that Agarwal was preferred over a more experienced B Sandeep, after Akshath Reddy had relinquished the captaincy to focus on his batting at the end of last season. Besides, they feared it would hamper his batting — juggling opening duties and managing men could be burdensome (though some of the most successful skippers in Test cricket have been openers, the likes of Mark Taylor, Graeme Smith and Andrew Strauss to name a few). Maybe, it was the leadership letdown on the first two days that spurred Agarwal to register his most trenchant first-class hundred yet, his eighth in 67 innings.

Late on the second day, Ishant Sharma had him ruffled him with a short-ball barrage, besides repeatedly beating him. But batting for close to four hours for his 154-ball 103, the 25-year-old left-hander illustrated a rare ability to reset his batting approach. On Friday morning, he dutifully dug in, playing each ball on its merits, displaying the patience, sound judgment and precise footwork that is associated with that role. Later, he would show his daring side with a raft of feisty pull shots and flicks, spreading 15 fours evenly around Kotla and smearing a six over long-on.

His self-assurance in handling Ishant was staggering. There was a feisty little duel after lunch. Realising that Ishant doesn’t swerve the ball too much into the left-handers, he took a middle stump guard and shuffled across to cover the line of his off-stump. The shuffle dispirited Ishant, who began fluffing his lines, before getting wider and then shorter. The short-pitched deliveries were not only dealt adeptly but punished emphatically. At one point, Ishant stationed a deep fine-leg and deep square-leg, both not far from each other, but Agarwal still pierced the gap. Ishant over-compensated with fuller deliveries, which were crisply driven down the ground. The Indian pacer seemed to have exhausted his resources.

With Ishant defanged and his colleagues deflated on a dry surface, Delhi panicked. They had their foot on the Hyderabad throat after an hour’s play, but they could not keep it there for long. They shuffled the bowlers, even resorting to part-time offie Lalit Yadav, who was duly plundered for plenty. Fielders moved around, finally settling for five men prowling the ropes at one stage. Agarwal stole easy singles and doubles. It was perhaps then that they missed the services of the injured left-arm seamer Pawan Suyal, especially as he moves the ball naturally into the left-handers. In the Hyderabad dugout, there was finally something to cheer, and the rippling applause whenever he scored a boundary or reached a landmark grew only louder as the sun began to retreat.

Even more enthusiastically during the entertaining 60-run stand with Mehdi Hassan, the left-arm spinner. Hassan’s 62-ball 71 wasn’t strewn by heaves and slogs, as you’d expect from a No 9, but by undiluted enthusiasm, flair, and some classical cover-driving and stoic defending.

But then came a cruel blow. A clumsy mix-up ended Agarwal’s vigil. Even after Agarwal’s exit, Hyderabad piled on the runs. With Ravi Kiran, who perhaps stroked the most delightful of cover-drives in this match, Hassan added 34 in no time.

Such was the contagious effect of their comeback that pacers Mohammad Siraj and Ravi Kiran bowled robust spells to Kunal Chandela and Shikhar Dhawan, only that their efforts didn’t yield a breakthrough or two that might have intrigued the match. Siraj twice had Dhawan pinged on the pads, and he did appeal imploringly, only for the umpire to remain unmoved. Kiran cranked up the speeds and drew Chandela to stiff-legged prodding. An edge, though, eluded. They cursed their luck.

But their perilous position in the game was self-inflicted—pinned down to their shoddy batting in the first innings.No amount of resistance would have reversed their fortunes once they were shot out for 69. Hence, even as Agarwal and Hassan were sparking hopes of an unlikely heist, there was a magnificent futility about their labours.

Brief Score (Day 3): Delhi 284 & 24 for 0 vs Hyderabad 69 & 298 (T Agarwal 103, K Sumanth 32, T Thyagarajan 34, M Hassan 71; Ishant Sharma 4 for 89, Simarjeet Singh 3 for 80). Delhi require 60 runs more to win.

