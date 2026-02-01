Captain Suryakumar Yadav: ‘Final call on Ishan Kishan versus Sanju Samson for opener role will be revealed on February 7’

Suryakumar also spoke of India’s T20 World Cup blueprint, adding that Abhishek Sharma and Shivam Dube might even chip in with bowling a few

By: Express News Service
3 min readFeb 1, 2026 03:42 PM IST
The task at hand was a tough one, to defend a crown at home, but Suryakumar Yadav (L) said he was excited about it. (CREIMAS)The task at hand was a tough one, to defend a crown at home, but Suryakumar Yadav (L) said he was excited about it. (CREIMAS)
Reiterating that the selection dilemma for the opening spot will go deep into World Cup preparation, India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav said in a post-match chat with the broadcaster that clarity would be offered in a ‘reveal’ on February 7.

SKY told JioHotstar, “Tilak Varma’s status remains uncertain. I’ve got to know that he’s batting well and looking sharp. His return would create a selection dilemma, as all 15 squad members are playing XI contenders. The final call on Ishan Kishan versus Sanju Samson for the opener role will be revealed on February 7th.”

He also spoke of India’s T20 World Cup blueprint, adding that Abhishek Sharma and Shivam Dube might even chip in with bowling a few. “In high-risk T20s with explosive top-order batting, we need an extra specialist batter at No. 7 or 8. Our core bowlers—Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, and Axar Patel, can deliver full 16 overs, providing a massive edge. Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube (2-2 overs each), and occasionally Abhishek Sharma offer flexibility, making a seven-batter plus all-rounder setup with an eighth batter ideal for the World Cup squad,” SKY said.

ALSO READ | How Ishan Kishan’s brutal hundred solved India’s No. 3 crisis and possibly threatened Sanju Samson’s opening spot

The task at hand was a tough one, to defend a crown at home, but the skipper said he was excited about it. “Home games always bring pressure, but without it, there’s no thrill in the sport. Chasing a historic back-to-back World Cup win on home soil, no team has done it before, feels like a rewarding responsibility and positive pressure. With massive crowd support across venues, I’m excited, and the team shares that enthusiasm,” he said.

He reckoned after the 4-1 thumping of New Zealand that Indian batsmen tended to display a fearless approach, and as captain he encouraged them sticking to their style. “Each player brings their unique identity—Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson all bat true to their style from state and franchise levels. I’ve encouraged them to stick with it: hit a six on the first ball if it suits, making on-field decisions based on pitch conditions. Their fearless approach has simplified my captaincy.”

On his own refreshed batting approach, that had begun to yield returns, SKY told Amul Cricket Live, that he had tweaked his relationship with strike rates. “After the South Africa series break, I returned home, stored my kit bag, and took a complete 9-10 day rest. As the new year began, I resumed practice, reflecting on the previous year’s shortcomings—particularly my strike-rate in the initial overs. In 2021-23, I attacked from the first 5-10 balls at a strike-rate of 200-250; now, I settle in over the first 5-7 balls, doubling my strike-rate thereafter. This approach clicked from the very first game in Nagpur, building momentum that revived my form.”

