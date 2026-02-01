Captain Suryakumar Yadav: ‘Final call on Ishan Kishan versus Sanju Samson for opener role will be revealed on February 7’

The task at hand was a tough one, to defend a crown at home, but Suryakumar Yadav (L) said he was excited about it. (CREIMAS)

Reiterating that the selection dilemma for the opening spot will go deep into World Cup preparation, India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav said in a post-match chat with the broadcaster that clarity would be offered in a ‘reveal’ on February 7.

SKY told JioHotstar, “Tilak Varma’s status remains uncertain. I’ve got to know that he’s batting well and looking sharp. His return would create a selection dilemma, as all 15 squad members are playing XI contenders. The final call on Ishan Kishan versus Sanju Samson for the opener role will be revealed on February 7th.”

He also spoke of India’s T20 World Cup blueprint, adding that Abhishek Sharma and Shivam Dube might even chip in with bowling a few. “In high-risk T20s with explosive top-order batting, we need an extra specialist batter at No. 7 or 8. Our core bowlers—Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, and Axar Patel, can deliver full 16 overs, providing a massive edge. Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube (2-2 overs each), and occasionally Abhishek Sharma offer flexibility, making a seven-batter plus all-rounder setup with an eighth batter ideal for the World Cup squad,” SKY said.