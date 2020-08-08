Can’t waste balls when Virat Kohli is padded up to bat next: Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson last played against New Zealand earlier this year (File photo) Sanju Samson last played against New Zealand earlier this year (File photo)

India batsman Sanju Samson, who last played against Sri Lanka and New Zealand earlier this year, said that one needs to score quickly in the shortest game of the format. He added that ‘you can’t waste 10 balls when Virat Kohli is padded up to bat next.’

Samson failed to rise to the occassion in the last two series but is looking forward to the IPL. In an interview to Sportstar, Samson said, “In T20 cricket, you have to score quickly; that’s what I have been doing at the IPL over the years. You can’t waste 10 balls when Virat Kohli is padded up to bat next.”

“Like every cricketer, I have been eagerly waiting for the IPL to start. I think it would lift the spirits of not just the players but that of the entire India and the rest of the cricketing world,” Samson said. “And we have to play so many matches on three grounds, but the wickets would be good enough for batting. In T20 cricket, you could get runs on any surface.”

Samson has been fine-tuning his technique and working on his skills, with the Indian Premier League set to take place in the UAE in September 2020. “I have been thinking a lot about my cricket,” said Samson. “I have also been fine-tuning my technique a bit. But I want to continue to bat the way I have always been.

If you look closely at my batting, you would see that I have been winning more matches for my teams of late, though there have been more failures too. That is fine with me. What really matters is how you help the team’s cause, more than the individual glory,” he added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd