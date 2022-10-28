scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 28, 2022

Can’t wait for the day to retire and go watch India-Pakistan match live: Aaron Finch

Aaron Finch hailed Virat Kohli's masterclass at the MCG against Pakistan.

Australia's Aaron Finch said that he would love to watch an Indo-Pak game. (Reuters/File)

Australia’s T20I captain Aaron Finch admitted that he would never miss a chance to watch arch-rivals India and Pakistan battle it out on the cricket field whenever he gets the opportunity.

“Regardless of what the result is…I think the India-Pakistan game was amazing. I was actually sitting at home, nervous! I was nervous in the build-up watching that because I know how big a clash it is and I can’t wait for the day that I can retire and go and watch an India-Pakistan game live somewhere,” said Finch to Melinda Farrell on her YouTube channel.

Lavishing praise on Virat Kohli’s 82 against Pakistan, Finch said, “What it was…was a Virat Kohli masterclass! You always felt even though…… with three overs to go that if you’re still there…you know the amount of pressure that he puts on the opposition just by being there and yeah it was just great viewing.”

Meanwhile, Finch expressed disappointment after Australia vs England match on Friday was abandoned due to rain.

“The outfield has taken a drenching over the last couple of weeks. That’s the wettest I’ve ever seen in this stadium. The run-ups were a real issue and around the inner circle, it was very wet. It’s more about players’ safety,” Finch was quoted as saying after the match.

“We saw one of the Zimbabweans go down the other day. If you are trying to run there, it’s going to be a real issue. Everyone was ready to play, there was a great turnout, disappointing not to get on. The amount of rain that Melbourne has had has been amazing,” Finch stated.

First published on: 28-10-2022 at 06:48:41 pm
First published on: 28-10-2022 at 06:48:41 pm
