Can’t tolerate some people in commentary box: Yuvraj Singh Can’t tolerate some people in commentary box: Yuvraj Singh

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh said that he cannot tolerate some people in the commentary box but did not opt out the option for himself in the future.

With the sporting world coming to a halt, many sports athletes have taken to social media, increasing their interaction with fans. In a live session with Mohammad Kaif, Yuvraj said, “You can get along with people. I can’t tolerate some people in the commentary box (laughs).”

Suggesting that he is open to commentating as an option, Yuvraj said that he would not be able to enjoy it as a full-time job. He, however, expressed his desire to commentate in ICC events like T20 World Cup or ODI World Cup.

“It really depends if a time comes when I want to commentate, I will. I want to do ICC events – T20 World Cup, ICC ODI World Cup. I don’t think I can do commentary all the time,” he said.

The 38-year-old, who retired from International cricket in June, 2019, said that he enjoys coaching more than commentary. “I don’t have the patience to sit and talk about cricket all the time again. I won’t be able to do it. I feel I enjoy coaching more than commentary. I don’t think commentary will be my full-time job,” he added.

