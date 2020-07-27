I can’t see Suresh Raina playing for India again: Brad Hogg

Suresh Raina last played for India in 2018. (Source: AP) Suresh Raina last played for India in 2018. (Source: AP)

Suresh Raina made his last international appearance for the national team in 2018 during India’s tour of England and since then has been out-of-favour from the side. However, with the T20 World Cup being postponed a lot of fans have been wondering if this will give the southpaw a window of opportunity to don the blue jersey again.

However, according to former Australia bowler, Brad Hogg, Raina’s India career is done and dusted and chances of him making an international comeback is null.

“Raina has been a revelation in cricket. One of the better fielders we have seen from India on the world stage. But if we look at the Indian lineup right now and where Kohli wants to take it then he is looking at the youngsters in that middle order,” the former chinaman bowler said on his chat show #AskHoggy.

“Iyer has done reasonably well at no.4 and that is where Raina will bat and I can’t see him coming lower down the order. He is more of the left-hander who comes in at three or four and bats through the middle overs. I don’t think there is a role for him in Indian cricket.”

“The only way he can get a slot in T20’s is if Team India continues open with KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma and leaves Shikhar Dhawan out. He may have a slight chance again but I can’t see Raina playing again and that is a little disappointing to see.”

Suresh Raina has featured in 226 ODIs and 78 T20Is for the Indian national cricket team.

