Can’t contact players, JKCA pulls out of Vizzy Trophy

The Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association (jkca) will not be sending a team to participate in the Vizzy Trophy in Visakhapatnam as they have not received any response from governor Satya Pal Malik on the security arrangements for the team to travel. The association is also struggling to get in touch with its own players, including captain Parvez Rasool.

JKCA CEO SAH Bukhari confirmed this development but added that he was unaware of any letter being sent by JKCA administrator CK Prasad to the governer.

“It’s unlikely we will be going to play Vizzy Trophy. The situation is improving, but the biggest obstacle has been communication with our players. We have cellphone numbers of all our players in our association office, but they have not given any landline numbers. In today’s time, people don’t use landline and rely on cellphone. We have managed to speak to a few players but couldn’t speak to those who are in the Valley as their mobile phones aren’t working. Also, we don’t know where Parvez Rasool is,” Bukhari told The Indian Express.

Rasool not reachable

Asked whether the association tried to find the whereabouts of its players or send someone to check, Bukhari said: “No, we didn’t because if we sent our car to search for our players, we don’t know what is happening in their villages. We don’t want to take that risk. As this is just a local tournament and not a BCCI tournament, we thought it’s better not play this season.”

Kashmir has remained shut for the past few weeks but authorities have contemplated relaxing restrictions for the first time since the Centre abrogated provisions of Article 370. Many state associations play the Vizzy Trophy, organised by the Andhra Cricket Association to give match practice and find new players.

It is learnt that Andhra waited till August 17 for JKCA’s participation but decided to move on once the association couldn’t find its players. A few days ago, Prasad had written to the J&K governor seeking help for the state team.

“As planned, the team was to leave the state on August 20, 2019. We are finding it difficult to arrange for movement of the players. May I have the permission to request your Excellency to help us to send the JKCA Cricket team for participation in the aforesaid Trophy,” Prasad had written in his email. Due to the curfew, JKCA’s preparation camp also took a hit. The team was supposed to play 10 practice games before selecting a team for their season-opening away tournament in Vizag, but JKCA could only play four as the government decided to call off the Amarnath Yatra and all pilgrims were asked to leave the state.

JKCA’s player-cum-mentor Irfan Pathan, who returned from the Valley a few weeks ago, had said a lot of hard work had gone into preparing the team this past one month. Since the curfew was imposed in the Valley, cricket has completely been halted. However, it seems that until the situation returns to normal, cricket will have to wait.