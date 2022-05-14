‘Can’t believe I still get work’: Simon Doull shuts down troll on Twitter

Former New Zealand international and current commentator Simon Doull slammed a social media user, who tried to troll him on Friday. Doull took to Twitter and shared a screenshot of an obnoxious image that was sent on Instagram. This was after the netizen took a dig at the Kiwi’s commentary skills, deeming him as the ‘worst commentator of all time.’

Doull, 52, is currently commentating in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 as a broadcaster. However, he did not take the words lightly and decided to hit back stating that he is still getting regular assignments despite being ‘so bad’ at his work.

He also pointed out that the Instagram user was submitting his views through a fake account instead of a real one.

“Hmmm. Should I accept or block. Can’t believe I still get work if I am so bad. Hope your amazing at your job who ever you are. Maybe come out from hiding behind a fake name and we can have a chat about our jobs,” read Doull’s tweet.

Hmmm. Should I accept or block. Can’t believe I still get work if I am so bad. Hope your amazing at your job who ever you are. Maybe come out from hiding behind a fake name and we can have a chat about our jobs..🤣🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/jtYanlENWM — Simon Doull (@Sdoull) May 13, 2022

Before IPL 2022, Doull had created controversy when he said that players from his country (New Zealand) have always been “overlooked for second rate Australians” in the IPL.

“NZ players have continually been overlooked for second rate Australians in the IPL for years. Seems outside of IPL big bash is the only comp looked at..”

In another tweet, Doull wrote, “Just some context. I did not mention any names so stop trolling. Since IPL started 94 Aussies at combined 886 Crore. 31 NZ players 212 Crore.

“Both countries have 6 first class teams and both have domestic T20 comps. It’s more about timing and viewing of BBL.”