Cannot teach them how to bat, says Mike Hesson on working with Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson believes one certainly cannot teach the likes of Virat Kohli how to bat and it is just about adding value to what the player already knows.

Hesson has worked with star players such as Kohli and AB de Villiers after being roped in by RCB in 2019.

“You certainly cannot teach them how to bat, that’s the last thing you’re going to do. It’s just how you can find a way to add value to what they already know,” Hesson said on the ‘RCB Podcast’ on working with star players like Kohli.

Kohli, who led the RCB till the last season, has been retained by the franchise.

The upcoming edition of the cash-rich league will be played from March 26 in Mumbai and Pune.

“When you’re straight in competition, the last thing you want to do is create uncertainty around techniques or anything like that,” said Hesson, who has also coached New Zealand in the past.

“So, most of our coaching or discussions are just, if you see something that’s maybe not quite right, you just observe for a while, and then you ask questions because these players are great for a reason.

“They’ve probably had 10-30 different coaches throughout their lives, who have all offered different bits of advice, so, they’ve arrived at this point in time with loads of information.”



According to the 47-year-old Hesson, it is all about adding value.

“They’ve obviously gone down this path for a reason. Rather than feeling I have the right to come in and make a judgment on their game and question it, I just ask questions.

“Because ultimately, they have the answers but they can’t watch themselves at the time. They might be kinesthetic learners so they might need to feel it, they might need to see it; they might need somebody to tell them.

“It’s just working out how that player receives information and how you can add value,” Hesson signed off.