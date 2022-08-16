scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Cannot take anything for granted against Zimbabwe: Shikhar Dhawan

"It's very good news that KL Rahul is back and leading the team. He is one of the main players of the team and with the Asia Cup coming up, it is good for him and I hope he will gain a lot from this tour," Shikhar said.

Updated: August 16, 2022 7:07:00 pm
Talking about his performance, the southpaw said, "I want to do well and score runs for the team like I did against the West Indies. I'll play with a positive mindset."

After what seems like an eternity, India will be touring Zimbabwe to play a 3-match ODI series and Indian vice captain Shikhar Dhawan addressed a press conference two days before the 1st ODI. Dhawan, who was initially named the captain for the series but once KL Rahul was deemed fit, he was given the skipper’s role.

“It’s very good news that KL Rahul is back and leading the team. He is one of the main players of the team and with the Asia Cup coming up, it is good for him and I hope he will gain a lot from this tour,” Shikhar said while talking about Rahul.

Talking about the Zimbabwe side, he said,” When Zimbabwe play against the India or any other quality team, their players will get noticed when they do well. They will get more exposure. They have new players and we were analysing their strengths and weaknesses.”

“They have won against Bangladesh and are playing good cricket. It is good for world cricket and it’s good for us and we cannot take anything for granted. It’s about the process. Regardless of the team we are facing, we always make sure we do things right so that we end up getting the right results. That will once again be our focus as a team,” he added.

Talking about his performance, the southpaw said, “I want to do well and score runs for the team like I did against the West Indies. I’ll play with a positive mindset. ”

All-rounder Washington Sunder injured his shoulder while playing a County game in England and has been ruled out of the tour and Dhawan said he was an important part of the team but India have good backups

“It’s sad that Washington is out. He is quite an important player for the side. But it’s part and parcel…injuries happen. Hope, he will recover soon. He will be missed him as a spinner but we have got a good back-up through Kuldeep Yadav and Deepak Hooda, who also bowls off-spin,” he said.

The ODI format recently has been in the eye of the storm with a lot of experts of the opinion that it is going obsolete and Dhawan, who has been a staunch supporter of ODI cricket talked about it in the PC. “It is a beautiful format. It is a balanced format where you should know when to attack and when to defence. It is not a rushed format, it is about understanding when to attack and when to defence, for both batters and bowlers. I really enjoy playing this format,” he said.

