Canada’s Ravinderpal Singh breaks Ricky Ponting’s 14-year-old record on debut

Canada’s Ravinderpal Singh created history on Sunday by recording the highest score by a batsman on T20I debut breaking the record of former Australia cricketer Ricky Ponting that stood for more than 14 years. Ravinderpal also became the first-ever batsman to score a century on T20I debut. He scored 101 runs from 48 deliveries including six fours and 10 sixes.

Ponting scored an unbeaten 98 in the first-ever T20I against New Zealand on February 17, 2005. He is followed by Australia’s David Warner (89), Canada’s Hiral Patel (88) and Kuwait’s Adnan Idrees (79).

On the other hand, the Canada batsman scored it against Cayman Islands who made their T20I debut as a team in the first match of ICC T20 World Cup Men’s qualifiers at Sandys Parish in Bermuda. Canada played their first T20I after 2014.

The 30-year-old helped his team post 196 batting first. In reply, Cayman Islands could only manage to score 112 for 7 in 20 overs losing the match by a huge margin of 84 runs.

Ravinderpal recently featured in Global T20 Canada as well. He featured in Yuvraj Singh-led Toronto Nationals. However, he went through a rough patch scoring just 54 runs from seven innings including two back-to-back ducks.

The number four batsman was ecstatic by his achievement on a wicket that he described ‘tough’ to bat on early in the innings. The Toronto Nationals batsman got to his century with a six over long-on before losing his wicket on the next delivery.

