Can Suthar replace Jadeja in future? Swann: ‘…a guy playing his first Test’

Manav Suthar bowled a stunning spell against Afghanistan on his debut in the only Test match of the series at Mullanpur. The left-arm spinner turned the ball on a surface where not a lot of spinners were getting help imparting revolutions on the ball. He picked up seven wickets in the match and was awarded the Man of the Match for his efforts. Former England spinner Greame Swann lauded the youngster and said he is ready to take the baton from Ravindra Jadeja.

“The instinct of coming in and bowling so well, he doesn’t bat as well as Jadeja, maybe, but he can bat, and he has got a first-class hundred, it starts to throw up these really interesting selection issues, and he is definitely one for the future,” the cricketer-turned-commentator said on Star Sports he said.