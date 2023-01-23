‘Can I talk to Perry?’: Watch Fatima Sana feels nervous about having a word with her childhood hero

In a heart-warming video shared by the Australia Women’s Cricket team, Pakistan all-rounder Fatima Sana can be seen requesting Australia’s Jessica Jonassen to introduce her to her childhood role model Ellyse Perry.

“Can I talk to Perry?” asked Sana to Jonassen after the final ODI of the series between the two sides.

In reply, Jonassen told Sana that she could approach Perry directly while being empathetic to her hesitation.

“Do you look up to Ellyse?” she asked Sana. ” Yes I was 11 when she was winning the World Cup” Sana replied.

Watch video:

Not long after an impressive display with the ball, @TheRealPCB young gun Fatima Sana was very keen to meet her childhood hero Ellyse Perry! #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/dPtQQSDCy7 — Australian Women's Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) January 21, 2023

Ellyse Perry, is widely regarded as one of the most successful female athletes who contributed significantly to Australia’s four World Cup victories between 2010 and 2014, will always be remembered for her performance in the 2013 Women’s World Cup final against the West Indies when, despite barely being able to walk, she limped in to bowl 10 overs and took 3 for 19.

After having met her childhood hero, Sana took to Twitter to share a picture with her. She captioned the photo with a Bo Jackson quote: “Set your goals high, and don’t stop till you get there…!”

Meanwhile, after receiving a bitter defeat at the hands of the hosts in the ODI series, Pakistan women cricket team’s next assignment will be playing just as many T20s against the Aussies beginning tomorrow.