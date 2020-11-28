‘Can get you in as a counter attacking batsman’: Virat Kohli’s offer to Harry Kane

RCB skipper Virat Kohli was impressed with Harry Kane's attacking batting. (Screengrab)

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has offered Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane a place in his IPL team RCB after seeing the footballer bat like an ‘attacking batsman’ on Saturday. The English player is hogging limelight on social media for his cricketing skills while playing a fun match with teammates.

Replying to Harry Kane’s tweet, where he had posted a video of him playing cricket with his teammates and smashing boudaries in an indoor facility, Virat Kohli said,” Haha good skills mate. Maybe we can get you in as a counter attacking batsman.”

Haha good skills mate. Maybe we can get you in as a counter attacking batsman😃👏 @HKane https://t.co/rYjmVUkdwO — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 28, 2020

In the video, England goalkeeper Joe Hart was also seen bowling to Harry Kane as he continued to score runs. Dele Alli had almost caught him but the catch was dropped, and the batsman was seen celebrating in the video.

Kane had posted it tagging Kohli, IPL and RCB, “Got a match winning T20 knock in me I reckon.Any places going for @RCBTweets in the @IPL next season @imVkohli??”

England cricketer Jos Buttler also noticed Kane’s cricket talent and asked him to get his name in the auction for IPL 2021. “Get yourself in the @iplt20 auction,” Buttler wrote on Kane’s Instagram post.

The 27-year-old Kane is known as one of the best strikers in English Premier League and he has smashed 7 goals in 9 games this season. His team Tottenham are currently placed at top of the League table with 20 points.

