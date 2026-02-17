Can Australia qualify for Super 8 if Zimbabwe vs Ireland T20 World Cup clash is washed out?

Australia's Josh Inglis reacts after missing a catch opportunity during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Australia in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, Monday, Feb. 16, 2026. (AP Photo)

The toss for the crucial Zimbabwe vs Ireland T20 World Cup clash at the Pallakele International Stadium in Kandy was delayed due to rain on Tuesday, adding further tension to a match that could decide the fate of multiple teams.

The game holds major significance for both Zimbabwe and Australia. A win for Zimbabwe would secure their place in the Super 8 stage of the tournament and eliminate the 2021 champions, Australia, from the qualification race.

What happens if there is no result?

If persistent rain prevents a result, both teams will be awarded one point each. In that scenario, Zimbabwe’s tally would rise to five points. Even if Australia defeat Oman in their final league-stage match on Friday, they can reach a maximum of four points.