Can Australia qualify for Super 8 if Zimbabwe vs Ireland T20 World Cup clash is washed out?

The game has significant importance for both Zimbabwe and Australia, as a win for the former would help them qualify for the Super 8 stage of the competition and knock the 2021 champions out of the qualification race.

By: Express News Service
3 min readFeb 17, 2026 03:09 PM IST
Australia's Josh Inglis reacts after missing a catch opportunity during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Australia in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, Monday, Feb. 16, 2026. (AP Photo)Australia's Josh Inglis reacts after missing a catch opportunity during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Australia in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, Monday, Feb. 16, 2026. (AP Photo)
The toss for the crucial Zimbabwe vs Ireland T20 World Cup clash at the Pallakele International Stadium in Kandy was delayed due to rain on Tuesday, adding further tension to a match that could decide the fate of multiple teams.

What happens if there is no result?

If persistent rain prevents a result, both teams will be awarded one point each. In that scenario, Zimbabwe’s tally would rise to five points. Even if Australia defeat Oman in their final league-stage match on Friday, they can reach a maximum of four points.

Therefore, a washout would be enough for Zimbabwe to seal a Super 8 berth alongside Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis, left, shatters the stumps to get Australia's Adam Zampa run out during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Australia in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. (AP Photo) Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis, left, shatters the stumps to get Australia’s Adam Zampa run out during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Australia in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. (AP Photo)

Australia’s qualification hopes were already dented on Monday after an eight-wicket defeat to Sri Lanka in Kandy. Dushan Hemantha led the charge with the ball, picking up 3/37 in four overs to restrict Australia to 181 all out.

In reply, Pathum Nissanka produced a magnificent unbeaten 100 off just 52 balls, guiding the co-hosts to a commanding victory and confirming their place in the Super 8 stage.

Reflecting on the loss, Australia captain Mitchell Marsh admitted his side fell short in execution.

“I think it was probably just execution tonight. That full-strength batting lineup has some of the best players of spin in Australia. It was more about execution. Sri Lanka pulled it back beautifully. We were probably a few short after the start. We had great belief going into the second innings, but we were outplayed,” Marsh said at the post-match press conference.

“I guess we’ll never know what would have happened if we made 220. We had a good platform but weren’t able to execute towards the back end. It’s disappointing. We’re certainly not here to blame anyone, but we’re a disappointed group. We knew we were going to face spin towards the back end, the pitch slowed up a little bit, but again, it was about execution,” he added.

