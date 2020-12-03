Young debutant Cameron Green taken aback by KL Rahul’s friendliness from behind stumps

Cameron Green in action in the 3rd ODI vs India (AP)

Cameron Green was given such a friendly reception by India wicketkeeper KL Rahul on his debut during the 3rd ODI between India and Australia on Wednesday that Green says he will never forget how nice Rahul is.

Green, 21, entered batting at No. 5 in the 23rd over with Australia needing 186 to win — a daunting task for somebody making the move up to international cricket.

“I was actually taken aback by how nice KL Rahul was behind the stumps,” Green said at the post-match presser. “I think he asked me if I was nervous or not and I just replied saying ‘yeah obviously a little bit nervous’ and he just said ‘go well, youngster’. I thought it would have been the opposite. I think Virat Kohli was trying to be pretty loud at the time.”

“I was a bit taken aback by how nice that was. I’ll remember that forever,” he said.

Green took his time to get off the mark and eventually fell in his 20s to a Ravindra Jadeja catch. He said the quality of Indian spin bowling is something he has never faced before.

“They’re class bowlers, especially their spinners,” Green said. “I haven’t faced quality like that. Jadeja is just a beautiful bowler who knows exactly what he’s trying to do. Trying to spin a couple away from you and dart one back in. It was class bowling,” he said.

