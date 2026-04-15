‘He’ll be the most disappointed himself’: KKR bowling coach Southee on marquee signing Cameron Green’s horror start to IPL 2026

Green had been underwhelming before the start of the IPL as well, partly due to the injury. (PTI Photo)

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green is having a first-hand experience of the undesirable part of being a headline buy in an Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. Green simply hasn’t been able to get going this season and the record Rs 25.20 crore price tag for which he was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has been mentioned almost every time he has fallen short thus far this season.

The fact that Green was still recovering from an injury at the start of the season hasn’t helped him, neither the way in which that was revealed. Green hadn’t bowled for KKR in their opener against MI and when asked the reason for that, captain Ajinkya Rahane simply said: “Ask Cricket Australia”. What has also not helped his cause is that KKR have simply tanked in the early part of the season, remaining winless after five matches.