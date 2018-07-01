Cameron Bancroft’s return to cricket cut short after being dismissed for one

Cameron Bancroft could manage just one run before being dismissed by opposition bowler Blade Baxter. (Source: Reuters) Cameron Bancroft could manage just one run before being dismissed by opposition bowler Blade Baxter. (Source: Reuters)

Cameron Bancroft’s return to professional cricket was shortlived as he turned out for the Desert Blaze in the NT Strike League in Darwin. Opening the batting for the Blaze, Bancroft could manage just one run before being dismissed by opposition bowler Blade Baxter. Bancroft is currently suspended for nine months along with teammates Steve Smith and David Warner (one year each) due to their involvement in a ball-tampering scandal in South Africa earlier this year. However, speaking to media after the match Bancroft expressed satisfaction that he could return to cricket.

“To get back into some cricket is really exciting. Obviously not an ideal start but the team won, it’s not all about you sometimes. I’ll keep enjoying every moment here. Cricket is a component and part of my life. I know that for the last couple of months cricket has not necessarily been the No.1 priority in my life,” the 25-year-old said.

“But my life is still pretty good and there are lots of great things about it. I think that’s been the beautiful thing about the last few months is you certainly learned to appreciate and be grateful for what you do have. I had cricket taken away from me there for a little while but I’ve got a lot of great friends and support,” he explained.

When asked if he thinks he’ll ever play Test cricket again, Bancroft said: “Like I did leading up to getting selected last summer I had to earn it and I had to work hard for it. I would expect nothing less.”

