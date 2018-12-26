Cameron Bancroft should’ve approached the coaching staff before ball-tampering: Darren Lehmann

Former Australian coach Darren Lehmann said that he would have appreciated if suspended player Cameron Bancroft had come forward and spoken to the coaching staff after David Warner instructed him to consider tampering with the ball in Cape Town. This was after Bancroft revealed in an interview with Adam Gilchrist that Warner had asked him to in ball-tampering during the third day of the third Test between South Africa and Australia at Newlands Stadium, in Cape Town.

However, Lehmann, who was the Australian coach at the time of the incident, said that he would’ve liked if Bancroft had approached him before going forward with his actions.

“Yeah he could’ve and should’ve (come to the coaches), I think he says that,” Macquarie Sport Radio quoted Lehmann as saying.

“He should’ve come to us, at the end of the day it was a mistake — we know that. (It was) a severe mistake made by the guys and a lot of people have suffered one way or the other through that, Lehmann said, adding, “We know it shouldn’t have happened, but it did.”

Lehmann also spoke about Steve Smith’s involvement in the saga and said, “Smith as captain, his disappointing thing that he spoke about was as captain of the country he should’ve had more control of it.”

“Steven decided to turn a blind eye … I still can’t understand the pressures of captaining your country, it’s quite high you would think,” he added.

Bancroft was banned for nine months as part of his role in the ball-tampering saga and ahead of his suspension concluding on December 29.